Two appear in Verulam court for beating man to death

The pair was arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping Siphenathi Manqina in the Cottonlands area.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says the 25-year-old was reported missing in September.





"Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased owed the suspects money. He was allegedly tied and beaten by the suspects. When they realised that he had succumbed to his injuries, they then disposed of his body in a nearby pit lavatory.





"The suspects were then arrested and taken to Tongaat police station for processing. An official pointing out was conducted, and the remains of Manqina were recovered."





