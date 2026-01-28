Twin KZN babies reunited after major surgery

The Ndlovu family from Howick welcomed their healthy, identical twins, Kwandokuhle and Kwenzokuhle, in April last year.

However, just weeks later, the boys were rushed to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

Both children were diagnosed with RSV, a respiratory infection that can prove severe in young children.

Medical staff worked around the clock to attend to the brothers.

But a hole was discovered in little Kwando’s heart, which led to his condition deteriorating.

Doctors decided that they would need to separate the infants, and Kwando was transferred to Gauteng for specialised treatment.

Before he could be taken there, a large team of medical professionals from Netcare had to perform a procedure called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to ensure he survived the journey.

ECMO is an advanced form of life support that temporarily takes over the work of the heart and lungs, allowing them time to heal.

Doctors say it became necessary after the child's condition rapidly worsened, with increased reliance on a ventilator.

Kwando was then flown to Gauteng without his mom and dad.

Paediatric intensivist at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital, Dr Palesa Monyake and her team were there to receive the little boy.

"There were many times when we had to counsel the parents and we said, you know, he's critical, we don't know if we're gonna make it through the night, but we're going to try our best. And Kwando kept proving us wrong."

Once his condition improved, Kwando also underwent a successful heart surgery.

"I remember when we now had to send him back to KZN when we were off ECMO, off all machines, and Kwando was breathing on his own, he had gained weight, and he was smiling. I remember just being so tearful because these children really do become like our kids, but he really taught us a lot."

The Ndlovu family celebrated their first Christmas together in December.

The twins' parents say it's been the greatest gift to have them healthy at home and reunited.

