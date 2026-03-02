Turkey says day-trip crossings suspended at Iran border

"Same-day passenger crossings at all three customs gates have been mutually suspended," Trade Minister Omer Bolat wrote on X.

But he insisted there was "no extraordinary situation" at the three crossings along their shared 500-kilometre (300-mile) frontier.

"Iran is allowing its own citizens to enter their country via Turkey... we are also allowing our own citizens and third-country nationals to enter our country from Iran," he said.

Despite the strikes, which began on Saturday morning, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that day that Turkey had not experienced any problems "in terms of border security".

ALSO READ: ACSA warns Middle East travellers to confirm flights before heading to airports

Iran's neighbours have long feared that a new round of strikes on the country could destabilise the entire region, unleashing a possible influx of refugees.

Also Saturday, Turkey's Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci spoke with his Azerbaijani and Iraqi counterparts to discuss "strengthening cooperation". They also share a border with Iran.

Turkey currently hosts more than 74,000 Iranians with residence permits and some 5,000 refugees.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)