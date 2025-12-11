Trump threatens Indiana Republicans who oppose his voting map

The congressional redistricting proposal that has split Indiana's Senate Republicans advanced to its final stage on Wednesday, positioning the high-stakes bill for a decisive vote on Thursday.

If the Trump-backed plan is approved, Republicans who currently hold seven of the nine seats allocated to Indiana in the US House of Representatives would be in a position to sweep all seats in the November 2026 midterm elections.

Trump threatened that if Republicans "will not do what is necessary... they will eventually lose everything to the Democrats."

"Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring," Trump wrote on social media Wednesday.

Republicans currently hold 40 of the 50 seats in the Indiana Senate, but at least a dozen GOP lawmakers including state Senate President Rod Bray, have declared themselves opposed to the redistricting plan, while others say they are undecided.

"Rod Bray and his friends won't be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again," Trump added.

"One of my favorite States, Indiana, will be the only State in the Union to turn the Republican Party down!"

Trump has been pressuring Republican-led states for several months to redefine their electoral districts in order to maintain his narrow majority in Congress.

Last week, the US Supreme Court allowed Texas to use redrawn congressional districts for the 2026 midterm elections, with similar efforts being launched in other states around the country.

