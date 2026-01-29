Trump says US Fed should 'substantially lower' interest rates
Updated | By AFP
US President Donald Trump slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's monetary policy on Thursday, saying the central bank should "substantially" lower interest rates a day after it paused its series of cuts.
US President Donald Trump slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's monetary policy on Thursday, saying the central bank should "substantially" lower interest rates a day after it paused its series of cuts.
The Fed voted 10-2 on Wednesday to keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged, prompting the US leader to renew his criticism of chairman Powell.
ALSO READ: Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela
"Jerome 'Too Late' Powell again refused to cut interest rates, even though he has absolutely no reason to keep them so high," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He called Powell a "moron," adding: "The Fed should substantially lower interest rates, NOW!"
While Trump said that Powell "admits inflation is no longer a problem or threat," the central bank in a statement Wednesday noted that "inflation remains somewhat elevated."
Trump's lengthy social media post also comes as his administration has escalated attacks on the central bank.
The president has been seeking to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud, while the Department of Justice has launched a probe into Powell over renovations at the bank's headquarters -- prompting a rare rebuke from the Fed chief.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago