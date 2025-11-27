Trump says SA ‘not invited’ to G20 summit in Miami

His remarks come just a day after South Africa formally handed over the G20 Presidency to the United States at the DIRCO headquarters in Pretoria.

The US boycotted last week’s summit in Johannesburg, deepening what’s become an escalating diplomatic rift between Pretoria and Washington.

Tensions have been fuelled by Trump’s baseless claims of a “white genocide” targeting Afrikaners in South Africa.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said South Africa had “shown the world that it is not worthy of its G20 membership”.

He further alleged that because South Africa refused to hand over the G20 presidency at the summit to a US embassy official, the country would not receive an invitation to the 2026 gathering.

Trump also claimed the US would halt all payments and subsidies to South Africa with immediate effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Trump’s comments as “regrettable”.

"It is regrettable that despite the efforts and numerous attempts by President Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

