Trump co-signs Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement

Five days of clashes erupted along Thailand and Cambodia's jungle-clad frontier this summer, as a territorial dispute triggered open combat, killing more than 40 people and forcing 300,000 to flee their homes.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed an initial truce in late July after intervention by Trump, as well as Chinese diplomats and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc.

A new joint declaration was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, as well as Trump and Anwar, after the US leader landed in the Malaysian capital.

"This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia, as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," Trump said.

The deal, sealed with a firm handshake between the Thai and Cambodian leaders, contains broad rhetoric confirming both countries' "unwavering commitment to peace and security".

It also says they will organise de-mining efforts along their border, withdraw heavy weapons and allow access to ceasefire monitor teams organised by the ASEAN regional bloc.

Thailand has promised to release 18 Cambodian soldiers it has held in captivity for the past three months.

Soon after the agreement was signed, the White House announced trade deals with Thailand and Cambodia.

A non-binding memorandum of understanding with Thailand outlines increased cooperation on trading rare earth minerals, which are vital to tech products and of which China is the world's leading producer.

The headline of the Cambodian trade deal confirms the 19 percent levy the country had already secured this summer, a let-off from the 36 percent Trump had been threatening in his global tariff blitz.

The Thai-Cambodia truce has generally held since July 29.

But the countries have traded allegations of ceasefire breaches, and analysts say a comprehensive peace pact adjudicating the territorial dispute at the core of the conflict remains elusive.

