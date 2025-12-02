Trucker caught 18 times over legal alcohol limit on N3 in KZN
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
KwaZulu-Natal traffic officials have arrested a truck driver who they say was 18 times over the legal alcohol limit.
The provincial Transport Department's spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, says a member of the Road Traffic Inspectorate pulled the man over during a routine check on the N3 near Tugela Plaza on Tuesday morning.
"A no-nonsense and energised RTI member from Van Reenen arrested this truck driver with alcohol content in his blood 18 times over the legal limit."
Sibiya says the roadblocks under their 'Nenzani la Ezweni' law-enforcement operation are aimed at protecting road users from reckless and irresponsible drivers.
"This is part of an ongoing effort to save lives, as we are already in the festive season, the Nenzani la Ezweni' operation will continue even after the festive season."
