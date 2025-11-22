Truck loses control on N3, killing two workers

ALS Paramedics says the driver of a truck lost control of his car this morning slamming into two construction workers.

Spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson says the heavy vehicle then went down an embankment.

"Paramedics assessed the two workers. Both men believed to be in their twenties. However, both men had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them."

They were declared deceased on the scene.

The truck driver had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilized on scene and transported to hospital by ALS paramedics for the further care that he required.

At this stage, the events leading up to the crash is unknown.

Police were in attendance and we'll be investigating further.

