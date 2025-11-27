Truck drivers stage national shutdown over AARTO

It says the strike is in response to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) demerit system, despite the Transport Department announcing that its rollout has been postponed to next year.

It was initially scheduled to take effect on 1 December.

Truck drivers argue the system could cost them their licences and unfairly targets South African drivers.

In KZN, truck blockages were reported on the N3 between Estcourt and Bergville on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, but authorities have since cleared the route.

"When you look at it, it caters for South Africans only. What about the other road users who do not have a South African driver's license? How will they be punished?" said national secretary Gugu Sokhela.

Meanwhile, The Road Traffic Inspectorate in KZN says officials are monitoring traffic along the N3 between Estcourt and Bergville .

It's after trucks drivers caused several blockages last night.

The RTI's Sindi Msimang says the route has been cleared, but there is a traffic backlog.

"We would like to advise motorist to expect delays on the N3 between the Shell Ultra City and Bergville Toll Plaza. This is due to trucks that had closed the roads since midnight. Its is alleged this is a planned national shutdown by ATDF.

The road is now open, however there is a huge delay and backlog of traffic."

