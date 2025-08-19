Truck driver’s family from fatal N2 crash sought
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal says it's still trying to locate the family of a trucker who died in a horrific crash on the north coast.
Five other people lost their lives on the N2 on Saturday.
The sugar truck collided with their car on the route between Amatikulu and Dokodweni.
The impact left both vehicles severely damaged.
Emergency crews worked for hours to recover the body of the driver from beneath the twisted wreckage of his truck.
The victims in the car were from Ndwedwe and travelling to Nquthu for a traditional ceremony.
They will be laid to rest this weekend.
Meanwhile, KZN Transport says it's still trying to find the family of the truck driver.
