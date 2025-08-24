Truck driver on the run after deadly N3 crash

Four people died in a horrific crash between a minibus taxi and a truck near the Bergville Interchange on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department is in the process of locating families of the victims.

"The MEC [Siboniso Duma] has confirmed that there's an investigation that has been launched," said spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

"Six passengers were injured. They were all travelling from the Eastern Cape going to Gauteng. Unfortunately, a truck smashed into the vehicle, dragging it for about 50 to 100 meters."

Sindi Msimang, spokesperson for the Road Traffic Inspectorate, says the truck driver is still at large.

"We managed to get hold of the company that had employed him, and they have confirmed that the driver is from Swaziland and he's not answering their calls either.

"A case of culpable homicide has been open in Ladysmith SAPS."

Meanwhile, five people who died in a head-oncollision between a car and a truck on the N2 near Amatikulu will be laid to rest in Ndwedwe on Sunday.

The family members as well as a truck driver died at the scene last weekend.

