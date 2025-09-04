WATCH: Truck crash behind N3 Cliffdale pileup

There has been a major crash on the N3 near Cliffdale, west of Durban .

Emergency services arrived at Thursday morning’s scene, where it’s understood a truck has collided with around 20 cars, leaving multiple people entrapped. ALSO READ: Five killed in taxi crash on N1 in Midrand Paramedics say more emergency units are being called to assist. Both sides of the road are closed.

WATCH: There's been a major crash on the N3 near Cliffdale, west of Durban.



Emergency services are on the scene - where it’s understood a truck lost control and collided with around 20 cars.



📹: ALS Paramedics

Crash N3 Bi-directional at Cliffdale, Road closed, Expect heavy delays.



Crash N3 Bi-directional at Cliffdale, Road closed, Expect heavy delays.

