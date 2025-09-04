 WATCH: Truck crash behind N3 Cliffdale pileup
WATCH: Truck crash behind N3 Cliffdale pileup

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

There has been a major crash on the N3 near Cliffdale, west of Durban.

Truck crash behind N3 Cliffdale pileup
X / @i_trafficKZN

Emergency services arrived at Thursday morning’s scene, where it’s understood a truck has collided with around 20 cars, leaving multiple people entrapped.

Paramedics say more emergency units are being called to assist.

Both sides of the road are closed.

This is a developing story and with more updates to follow. 

Durban N3 Traffic Freeway Cliffdale
