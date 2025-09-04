WATCH: Truck crash behind N3 Cliffdale pileup
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Emergency services arrived at Thursday morning’s scene, where it’s understood a truck has collided with around 20 cars, leaving multiple people entrapped.
Paramedics say more emergency units are being called to assist.
Both sides of the road are closed.
WATCH: There's been a major crash on the N3 near Cliffdale, west of Durban.— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) September 4, 2025
Emergency services are on the scene - where it’s understood a truck lost control and collided with around 20 cars.
📹: ALS Paramedics pic.twitter.com/kfiITaSFV3
Crash N3 Bi-directional at Cliffdale, Road closed, Expect heavy delays.— i-traffic KZN (@i_trafficKZN) September 4, 2025
For more infohttps://t.co/5ZFR9ZHWlA pic.twitter.com/6YOXOE9sK6
This is a developing story and with more updates to follow.
