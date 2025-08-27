Truck company helping police to track down driver after deadly Bergville crash

Four people died and six were injured when a minibus taxi and a truck collided near the Bergville interchange.





According to officials, the minibus was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Gauteng when a truck smashed into it, dragging it for about 50 to 100 meters.





The company that owns the truck says the driver was not taking their calls after the accident.





The logistics manager has told Newswatch that when he got hold of him on WhatsApp later, the driver told him he was going to the hospital but didn't disclose much about his injuries.





The manager says they have been contact with officials investigating the case and have told them to check public hospitals.





He has also confirmed that the driver is from Eswatini, but says he had the right documents to work in South Africa.





The company says it will continue to cooperate with the police.





