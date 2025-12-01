Trio wanted for multiple murders shot dead in Emanguzi

They were killed in the Emanguzi area on Sunday night.





Police say they are behind a 2023 murder that happened in the area, as well as another murder that took place in Ingwavuma in October.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says officers received intelligence that the men were at Phelandaba.





He says when police approached, the suspects opened fire.





"To protect themselves and other innocent residents, police returned fire, and a shootout ensued. During the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded at the scene. Four suspects were taken to a nearby health facility, where one suspect was declared dead on arrival.





"Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects. One of them had its serial number partially filed off, whilst preliminary investigations revealed that the other firearm was a police firearm which was reported as a lost firearm at Newlands East in April 2009."





He adds that records show one of the firearms was recovered at Nhlanhleni police station in 2010, and investigations are underway to determine how it ended up in criminal hands again.





