Trio caught wheeling corpse in Isipingo

Officials say they were caught with the corpse in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Sunday.

KZN SAPS's Robert Netshiunda says when questioned, the suspects were unable to explain what they were doing with the body.

"Police in Isipingo have arrested three suspects for tampering with a dead body and attempting to defeat the ends of justice on Mahes Road in Isipingo on Sunday morning.





READ: Driver killed in N2 Amatikulu crash

"Police received reports of three men who were transporting a corpse in a wheelbarrow, and when police arrived at the scene, the three were found pushing the decomposing body in a wheelbarrow from Pilgrim informal settlement and with them failing to explain what they were doing with the body, they were immediately arrested and will appear in court soon."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)