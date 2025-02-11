Tributes for SA’s first black nuclear physicist

Senamile Masango died at the age of 37 over the weekend after a short illness.





Born in KwaNongoma, Masango was the first African woman to conduct experiments at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.





She earned several prestigious awards, including the Women in Science Award in 2022.





She was also recognised as one of the 50 Global Inspirational Women of 2020.





The 37-year-old served on several bodies, including the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Human Resource Development Council.





In his capacity as the council's chairperson, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has described Masango as a beacon of hope for young women.





He says her impact extended beyond her scientific achievements.





Zulu King Misuzulu has also paid tribute, stating that Masango's efforts to uplift underprivileged communities will remain a lasting legacy.





