Tributes pour in for radio vet Zakia Ahmed Siddiqi

Siddiqi passed away last Friday at the age of 65.





She was a well-known voice on Lotus FM, with a broadcast career spanning over four decades.





The veteran radio broadcaster hosted the magazine-style show Talk@7.





A memorial service in her honour was held at the station on Thursday evening.





Siddiqi's niece Khatija Kali said the late broadcaster gave love to everyone.





" She filled a very big space in our family. Not long ago, I don't know how many of you know, we lost my cousin, so Zakia passed away on the 40th day of my cousin's passing from the very same house. We had to deal with a death in an immediate family, and we hadn't even come close to getting some closure from his death."





Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman described Saddiqi as a person of faith, integrity and love.





" We were friends for many, many years. What touched me was the way she reminded me of my mother. Zakia and my mother dressed the same way. They were both very outspoken, outgoing, and Islamic traditional. You know, people looked at it with taboo.





"How can you dress like this? How can you mix with people like this? And Zakia and my mother were exactly the same. My mother and Zakia had no limits in laughter. They would laugh and make everybody around them laugh exactly the same. And we met on so many occasions by accident, and instantly we connected."





