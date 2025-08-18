 Tributes for missing pilot as Durban search continues
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Tributes for missing pilot as Durban search continues

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu and Bulletin

Tributes are being paid to missing SAA and aerobatic pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray , as a search and recovery effort off the Durban coast enters its fifth day.


Durban rescue teams search for pilot who crashed into ocean
Gcinokuhle Malinga
The 61-year-old's light aircraft plunged into the sea near Suncoast Beach during an airshow last week.

The Johannesburg-based pilot was performing at an international aviation summit Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit.

Loved ones and colleagues are remembering him. Aviation photographer Jeff Latham says Andrew was a true gentleman.


READ: Durban locals pay tribute to missing pilot

"You get some guys that are arrogant and full of themselves, but I never had that from him. I even had supper with him once with a couple of other guys and he was a wonderful person."

Durban authorities have been using advanced sonar and aerial technology to locate him.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been urged to report any debris spotted along the Durban shoreline or at sea.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.