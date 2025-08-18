Tributes for missing pilot as Durban search continues
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu and Bulletin
The Johannesburg-based pilot was performing at an international aviation summit Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit.
Loved ones and colleagues are remembering him. Aviation photographer Jeff Latham says Andrew was a true gentleman.
Durban locals pay tribute to missing pilot
"You get some guys that are arrogant and full of themselves, but I never had that from him. I even had supper with him once with a couple of other guys and he was a wonderful person."
Durban authorities have been using advanced sonar and aerial technology to locate him.
Meanwhile, members of the public have been urged to report any debris spotted along the Durban shoreline or at sea.
