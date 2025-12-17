Tributes flow for DJ Warras after fatal shooting in Johannesburg

The popular radio host from Durban, whose real name is Warrick Stock, was shot and killed outside a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.





Authorities say the DJ was inside his car when he was approached by three suspects, who opened fire before fleeing - leaving him to die on scene.





Warras worked at radio stations including YFM, 5FM, and Gagasi FM and was also a TV presenter on SABC.





His former colleague, Alex Mthiyane, who worked closely with Warras at Durban's Gagasi FM, says they worked together from around 2019 until 2023.





Mthiyane says they will remember him as more than just an entertainer; he was an influential and authentic person who was deeply connected to his community.





He says that when Warras first joined the station, he wanted to introduce something new, a Maskandi show that reflected the interests and culture of KZN youth.





“The first thing that he said [was that] he wanted his content of the show to reflect what young adults [and] KZN youth were about.





“I remember very well that we had to debate extensively one of the suggestions that he had, and it became one of the prominent and most sought-after features on the afternoon show. He was one man who [understood] the modern youth, what they consumed [and] the lifestyle they led.”





Mthiyane says Warras was also proud to be call himself a Zulu man.





“He was aware that when people bumped into him, whether it was at the mall, the airport or at functions, they would assume that [he] was an Englishman who spoke isiZulu fluently.





“[He would] correct them all the time [saying] ‘I’m actually a Zulu man. I am coloured and I represent their views but there’s a Zulu-ness in me.’





“So that’s the man who was authentic about his culture and the dynamics of KZN youth at the time. We will sorely miss him and may his soul rest in peace.”





Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie says the DJ says Warras was an example of what and who we should be.





BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane also said the country has lost one of the most outspoken and patriotic young South Africans.





