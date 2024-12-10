Trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu resumes in Tel Aviv

Netanyahu has repeatedly sought to delay his appearance in court, where he faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in three separate cases.

At Tuesday's hearing, the Israeli premier is expected to take the witness stand for the first time, responding to the allegations and testimonies made against him, including from former close aides.

The last time he physically appeared in the courtroom was in June 2023.

"I will speak in court. I am not running away," Netanyahu said at a press conference Monday evening.

"It has been eight years that I have waited for this day, eight years of wanting to present the truth, eight years waiting to completely demolish these absurd and baseless accusations against me," the premier declared, again denouncing what he called a "relentless witch hunt".

For security reasons, the trial has been moved from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, where Netanyahu will testify in an underground chamber.

- Luxury goods -

The trial, which has been ongoing since May 2020, is scheduled to last for several months, with an appeals process that could further prolong matters.

The prime minister, who filed multiple requests to delay the proceedings on the basis of the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, denies any wrongdoing.

In the first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaire benefactors, in exchange for political favours.

Among the alleged benefactors are Israeli-born Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian business executive James Packer.

The other two cases allege that Netanyahu attempted to negotiate more favourable coverage in two Israeli media outlets.

One involves alleged attempts by the prime minister to reach a deal with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the popular Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, for better coverage by agreeing to weaken the status of a rival daily newspaper.

The other alleges that Netanyahu received favourable coverage on the popular news website Walla, owned by his close friend Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for smoothing the way for a telecoms merger sought by Elovitch.

Since returning to power in late 2022, Netanyahu's coalition government has clashed with the country's judiciary and law enforcement officials and sparked mass protests by trying to advance legislation that would weaken the courts.

Netanyahu's critics insist the legal cases, and the hearings that have taken place so far, will finally serve justice to a highly corrupt politician who will do anything to stay in power.

They also accuse the prime minister of intentionally prolonging the 14-month conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon to evade justice.

- 'Important milestone' -

Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, told AFP that the lengthy and divisive trial had now reached "an important milestone".

Netanyahu, he said, not only faced a conflict of interest being both prime minister and a criminal defendant, but the trial was "putting him in direct confrontation with important institutions in the state, especially the Justice Ministry".

He added that being in such a public setting would likely put Netanyahu outside of his comfort zone. A leader who wields maximum control over his public image, responding to tough questions from prosecutors could pose a serious challenge for him.

On Monday, around a dozen ministers in Netanyahu's coalition sent a letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara requesting that the trial be postponed in light of events in Syria and the overall security situation.

The letter followed similar calls by ministers and requests from the prime minister's legal team to postpone his testimony due to Israel's wars and because of his busy schedule.

The prosecution has argued that it is in the public interest for the trial to conclude as quickly as possible and the court has denied all such petitions, although it has agreed to begin trial days slightly later and occasionally reduce the hearings from three to two days a week due to the prime minister's work.

While other Israeli leaders have been indicted and found guilty in criminal cases -- including former prime minister Ehud Olmert who resigned before his trial began -- Netanyahu is the first to take the stand as a sitting prime minister.

"The fact that a very strong prime minister is being indicted and his legal case is being examined by the court is a sign of the strength of Israel's democratic institutions," Plesner said.