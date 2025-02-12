Trial hears 'no doubt' Rubiales kiss 'non-consensual'

"It was an unwanted kiss: I believe that after the examination carried out (during the trial), there is no doubt, or at least not sufficient reasonable doubt," she told the court before repeating her demand Rubiales be jailed for two-and-a-half years over the kiss.

Rubiales is accused of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso in 2023 at the medal ceremony following Spain's triumph at the Women's World Cup in Australia, as well as coercion for allegedly trying to convince the player to downplay the incident.

Hermoso says she did not consent to the kiss while Rubiales denies wrongdoing and argues it was consensual.

The global outcry over the kiss forced Rubiales to resign in disgrace and thrust the spotlight on the prevalence of macho culture and sexism in sport.

Prosecutors are seeking two-and-a-half years in prison for Rubiales, one year for sexual assault and 18 months for coercion of Hermoso.

Among the accused alongside Rubiales are ex-women's national team coach Jorge Vilda and two former federation officials.

They also stand accused of trying to coerce Hermoso with prosecutors seeking 18-month jail terms for them.

The high-profile trial which got underway at Spain's National Court in San Fernando de Henares near Madrid on February 3 is expected to wrap up on Thursday.