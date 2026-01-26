Trial date set for 62 accused of instigating July unrest





The case was certified trial-ready on Monday and is set to be heard from July to September this year.





The public will finally hear the full story of the events that sparked the July 2021 chaos in KZN and Gauteng, nearly five years ago.





Sixty-five people were initially arrested in 2022, but three have since died.





The accused face serious charges, including incitement to commit public violence, terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.





During a pre-trial conference in January 2024, sessions hit a snag after some accused changed lawyers, while others needed legal aid.





The matter was postponed to allow them to secure representation.





More than 300 people died in the widespread unrest in KZN and Gauteng that cost the economy over R70 billion.





The trial is seen as a crucial step in holding those responsible to account, with the state expected to call various witnesses, including experts in crime and digital analysis.