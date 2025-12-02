Treasury guarantee clears path for Ithala’s future, says Rodgers

He has described the step as a breakthrough that clears the way for the state entity's depositors to access their money after months of uncertainty.





The MEC says the R2.2 billion guarantee will help stabilise the institution.





It follows the freezing of accounts in January, when the Prudential Authority took control and applied for a provisional liquidation.





During earlier court proceedings, the Reserve Bank body informed the court that it would consider withdrawing the liquidation application if Ithala could prove that depositors' funds were secure.





ALSO READ: Ntuli: Misconduct case backlog reduced as province pushes clean governance





Rodgers says the guarantee clears the way for Ithala's future to be finalised.





He spoke at a briefing on Monday where the premier announced that depositors will soon regain access to their money.





"His duty and his responsibility are then with the commercial bank that's been identified to do oversight of the repayment of those loans. That is an undertaking we were given. We were also given an undertaking at that meeting that the Prudential Authority would stop its liquidation application.





"So once the national minister has signed the document, which the premier and I signed on Saturday, it means all of the legal interventions at Ithala should now cease."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)