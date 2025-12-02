Treasury guarantee clears path for Ithala’s future, says Rodgers
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KZN Finance MEC Francois Rodgers says National Treasury's long-awaited guarantee for Ithala Bank will force the repayment administrator appointed by the Prudential Authority to withdraw from the institution.
KZN Finance MEC Francois Rodgers says National Treasury's long-awaited guarantee for Ithala Bank will force the repayment administrator appointed by the Prudential Authority to withdraw from the institution.
He has described the step as a breakthrough that clears the way for the state entity's depositors to access their money after months of uncertainty.
The MEC says the R2.2 billion guarantee will help stabilise the institution.
It follows the freezing of accounts in January, when the Prudential Authority took control and applied for a provisional liquidation.
During earlier court proceedings, the Reserve Bank body informed the court that it would consider withdrawing the liquidation application if Ithala could prove that depositors' funds were secure.
ALSO READ: Ntuli: Misconduct case backlog reduced as province pushes clean governance
Rodgers says the guarantee clears the way for Ithala's future to be finalised.
He spoke at a briefing on Monday where the premier announced that depositors will soon regain access to their money.
"His duty and his responsibility are then with the commercial bank that's been identified to do oversight of the repayment of those loans. That is an undertaking we were given. We were also given an undertaking at that meeting that the Prudential Authority would stop its liquidation application.
"So once the national minister has signed the document, which the premier and I signed on Saturday, it means all of the legal interventions at Ithala should now cease."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Scam caller warning: Questions that will help you spot a scammer posing as your bank
Ask these questions if someone calls claiming to be from your bank.Danny Guselli 9 minutes ago
-
The answers hiring managers want to hear during an interview
Interviews aren't about having perfect answers but rather about showing ...Danny Guselli 34 minutes ago