Transport says Russian cargo plane’s offload fully authorised

It says the aircraft, which is owned by Abakan Air, was granted a foreign operator's permit and transported general cargo, civilian helicopters, and acrobatic aeroplanes into the country.





Questions were raised over the weekend about the airline but the department says everything was done by the book.





The aircraft landed in Upington before making its way to refuel at Lanseria Airport last Thursday.





Independent investigative journalist Erika Gibson, who specialises in military and aviation related matter, says the aircraft came into the country from Dar es Salaam.





She says before that, it was in Iran.





" I wanted to know what did it offload in Upington, because that's an unusual spot. If you're flying to South Africa and you are scheduled to do a technical stop for refueling at at Lanseria, why not fly straight to Lanseria and offload whatever you have?"





Gibson says she discovered that the operator is on a US blacklist.





" It was blacklisted for supplying armaments weapons for the Russian government to some of these groupings in Africa. This particular aircraft was listed because it was owing some aviation entities for either landing rights or flights or fuel of more than R70 million."





