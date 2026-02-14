KZN Transport probes fraudulent roadworthy certificates on overloaded scholar taxis

A minibus taxi in Maritzburg was intercepted in an operation led by RTI officials this week.

The Department says the vehicle had fraudulently received a roadworthy certificate in the Eastern Cape.

Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says it was also found to be overloaded and transporting 23 learners instead of 16.

ALSO READ: 16 schoolchildren hurt in Midlands scholar transport crash

"It underwent a certificate of fitness inspection on the 13th of January 2026 in the Eastern Cape. But it appears as if this vehicle was not even inspected physically. That is why the MEC has launched an investigation. He has also asked why is it that the vehicle's condition has deteriorated so significantly within just 26 days."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)