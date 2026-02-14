KZN Transport probes fraudulent roadworthy certificates on overloaded scholar taxis
KZN Transport is
investigating the fraudulent issuing of roadworthy certificates to private
scholar transport vehicles that aren't fit for the roads.
A minibus taxi in Maritzburg was intercepted in an operation led by RTI officials this week.
The Department says the vehicle had fraudulently received a roadworthy certificate in the Eastern Cape.
Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says it was also found to be overloaded and transporting 23 learners instead of 16.
"It underwent a certificate of fitness inspection on the 13th of January 2026 in the Eastern Cape. But it appears as if this vehicle was not even inspected physically. That is why the MEC has launched an investigation. He has also asked why is it that the vehicle's condition has deteriorated so significantly within just 26 days."
