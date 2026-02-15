KZN Transport steps in after Phoenix e-hailing driver allegedly beaten and extorted

The driver was reportedly attacked by three individuals after dropping off a passenger at Phoenix Plaza on Saturday.

It's alleged he was then taken to a local taxi association’s office, where his vehicle was confiscated and R5 000 demanded for its return.

" The MEC has condemned this attack, extortion, and any form of intimidation against all drivers and any player in the e-hailing industry. He has assigned officials from the department to be closer to this matter and to work with the police to prevent any bloodletting."

Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says a team has been mandated to harmonise relations between the KZN e-hailing Council and SANTACO in Phoenix.

" We are discussing and ensuring adoption of a long-lasting solution within the public transport sector, traffic enforcement of law, and strengthening the public transport system and ensuring its safety.

“Updating all stakeholders about the implementation of e-hailing regulations contained in the amended National Land Transport Act that recognises e-hailing platforms as part of the public transport system."

The attack comes after an e-hailing driver was murdered allegedly by two suspects in Pretoria on Wednesday.

A woman linked to the incident is expected to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court on Monday.

