Transport Dept gazettes e-hailing service as public transport

The amendment seeks to officially recognize the new service type that has been treated as an illegal operation by the other service type operators on the streets.





This means the e-hailing service will now have operating licenses like minibus taxis.





Recently, e-hailing drivers have been under attack in what is believed to be violence between taxi operators over routes and pick-up points.





Last month, e-hailing driver Siyanda Mvelase was killed at the Maponya Mall in Soweto in a targeted attack.





According to the new legislation, each vehicle must be branded or carry a sign indicating that it is an e-hailing vehicle.





App developers who permit users to use their apps without an Operating License risk a fine of up to R100 000 or up to two years in jail.

All apps will be required to register with the regulators.





"Commuters must verify that vehicle and driver details appear in the app, and if not, should exercise precaution," says Department spokesperson Collen Msibi.





The Act also requires panic buttons to be installed in e-hailing vehicles to help keep commuters safe and provide quick emergency response.





"The panic button for commuters will assist with crime detection and enable a rapid response by law enforcement or tracking companies."





"e-Hailing operators when applying for an operating licenses are subjected to a standard Operating License application fee," adds Msibi.





The Department says it will hold workshops to share this information with all operators and officials across the country, starting from next week.