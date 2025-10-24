Transnet to spend billions on Durban port infrastructure

Chairperson Andile Sangqu says the logistics entity plans on investing R127 billion.

"Owing to their strategic importance, our terminals have been the subject of major investment and modernisation initiatives. One, to expand capacity to improve productivity and enhance global competitiveness."

Sangqu was speaking at the launch of new ship-to-shore cranes at the Durban Port Terminal Thursday.

Nearly a billion rand has been invested in the two new cranes, which will replace the old fleet that has reached the end of its life cycle.

The new cranes are taller, longer, and can withstand stronger winds.

Sangqu says Transnet has also set aside R4 billion for equipment upgrades across its operations in the 2025/26 financial year.

" This is an addition to the 3.4 billion rands that was spent in the 2024/25 financial year. So, in total, over the two-year period, we are making a collective capital investment expenditure of R7.4 billion."

The event was attended by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma.

