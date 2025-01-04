Traditional councils to be refunded R34m in levies
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The CoGTA MEC says traditional councils will
receive levy refunds totalling R34 million next Monday.
Thulasizwe Buthelezi says the funds, which have been held in a Traditional Levies Trust Account, were managed by institutions like Standard Bank and iThala for years.
They consist of over R25 million collected by traditional heads and R8,7 million in accrued bank interest.
Buthelezi, who was axed from his position as AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, addressed the Amakhosi in Ulundi on Friday.
The MEC said the money will be used to strengthen the province's traditional leadership structures.
"This initiative empowers traditional leaders and their communities, ensuring that the funds are used to address community needs identified by Amakhosi," said Buthelezi.
