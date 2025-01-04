Traditional councils to be refunded R34m in levies

Thulasizwe Buthelezi says the funds, which have been held in a Traditional Levies Trust Account, were managed by institutions like Standard Bank and iThala for years.

They consist of over R25 million collected by traditional heads and R8,7 million in accrued bank interest.

Buthelezi, who was axed from his position as AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, addressed the Amakhosi in Ulundi on Friday.

READ: Buthelezi removed as Zulu nation prime minister

The MEC said the money will be used to strengthen the province's traditional leadership structures.

"This initiative empowers traditional leaders and their communities, ensuring that the funds are used to address community needs identified by Amakhosi," said Buthelezi.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here





We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)