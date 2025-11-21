Trade unions angry at 9% GEMS increase

GEMS announced this week that member contributions will increase by 9.8%.

It has defended the adjustment, saying it's necessary to ensure the scheme’s long-term sustainability.

The National Teachers' Union is one of several unions to voice its opposition to the increase, arguing that it's unfair to government employees.

The union's Mathemba Mabija feels the medical scheme has become greedy.

“This 9.8% is way above the expected adjustments for workers towards their salaries.”

Mabija adds that workers were never consulted about the increase.

“We are calling upon GEMS to come back to the negotiation table because our members cannot afford these increases. The inflation is around 3.2% and that's what members are expecting during the next financial year as an increment.”

Meanwhile, the Public Servants Association has labelled the decision reckless, threatening legal action.

The association says it has been flooded with calls from distressed members who are considering cancelling their medical aid due to what they view as an unjustifiable increase.