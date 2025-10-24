Tony Yengeni leaving for MK Party ‘bad news’ for ANC

That's the view of a political expert, who's been reacting to the ANC veteran's decision to jump ship and join the MKP as the second deputy president.





Party leader Jacob Zuma made the announcement at a press conference in Durban on Thursday.





Yengeni, a former ANC NEC member, will work alongside first deputy president John Hlophe.





Professor Siphamandla Zondi, from the University of Johannesburg, explains what he thinks may have driven Yengeni away from the ANC.





"He's among those who fell out of the leadership position. There was no opportunity for him in the ANC to contribute.





“They looked at him badly for representing Zuma during the disciplinary hearing in the ANC, but he was also disgruntled. The ANC SG [Fikile Mbalula] said sometime back that he's defined himself outside the ANC, which means he's long left the ANC in the mind of the Secretary General, so this was only natural.





Zondi says losing a former NEC member could be a major blow for the ANC.





“Even if they are not very significant, it don't come with lots of numbers, the departure becomes news that the ANC does not want. It’s damaging to their brand.





“It suggests that people are jumping ship. The ship is sinking. It suggests that the ANC is not renewing internally to keep itself intact."





During Thursday’s briefing, Yengeni said the country is saddled with leaders who love themselves more than they love the people.





“Comrade Zuma is different. He still stays in his rural village in Nkandla where he originates from. His vision and wisdom continues to shape the natural content of the current political stuggled and contestation in our country today."





