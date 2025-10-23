Tony Yengeni ditches ANC to join MK Party
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
ANC veteran Tony Yengeni has dumped the ANC and is now not only a member of the MK Party, but he’s shot straight up to the upper echelons of the party.
ANC veteran Tony Yengeni has dumped the ANC and is now not only a member of the MK Party, but he’s shot straight up to the upper echelons of the party.
MKP leader Jacob Zuma has announced that Yengeni will the party’s second deputy president.
Speaking during a press briefing in Durban on Thursday afternoon, Zuma said Yengeni comes with extensive experience in politics, dating back to the apartheid era.
" Here is a man who's going to be working with me in the leadership of this party. We come from very far with him. I trust him as I trust many cardres that I fought with, worked with and that I did everything [with]."
Yengeni will work alongside the party's first deputy president, former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.
ALSO READ: Floyd Shivambu expelled from MK Party
Yengeni has commended Zuma for his leadership within the ANC and now as the leader of the MK Party.
He also explained why he decided to change political homes.
" This struggle for social and economic emancipation led by MKP and other black political organisations is not about me or [you] or anyone for that matter.
"It is about the heart and soul of the land of our ancestors and its people, the people’s Republic of South Africa. The glory and dignity of South Africa and its people, and among other nations, must and will be restored. South Africa and its people must and will be free."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago