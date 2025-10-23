Tony Yengeni ditches ANC to join MK Party

MKP leader Jacob Zuma has announced that Yengeni will the party’s second deputy president.





Speaking during a press briefing in Durban on Thursday afternoon, Zuma said Yengeni comes with extensive experience in politics, dating back to the apartheid era.





" Here is a man who's going to be working with me in the leadership of this party. We come from very far with him. I trust him as I trust many cardres that I fought with, worked with and that I did everything [with]."





Yengeni will work alongside the party's first deputy president, former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.





Yengeni has commended Zuma for his leadership within the ANC and now as the leader of the MK Party.





He also explained why he decided to change political homes.





" This struggle for social and economic emancipation led by MKP and other black political organisations is not about me or [you] or anyone for that matter.





"It is about the heart and soul of the land of our ancestors and its people, the people’s Republic of South Africa. The glory and dignity of South Africa and its people, and among other nations, must and will be restored. South Africa and its people must and will be free."





