Tongaat school reopens after devastating 2024 tornado

Seven people lost their lives, and many homes were destroyed when the tornado hit in June 2024.





The school, which was severely damaged, had around 900 pupils attending at the time.



Grade 12 pupils were accommodated at another school, while the other grades had to make do with 30 mobile classrooms.



Yesterday, when schools opened across the country, Seatides welcomed back their whole cohort.



Jonathan Naidoo, the chairperson of the School Governing Body, says all classrooms have since been repaired, except for the junior primary block, which remains closed.



“Obviously, the funding wasn't enough to complete that. But we have managed to facilitate all the grades into the rooms without a few spacious rooms, so we had to give up to accommodate those extra classes we had. Every grade and every class is accommodated in the new building."



He says these repairs were done solely with the help of donations.





“ It's worked out with the help of East Coast Radio, Gift of the Givers, we have had the Zimbali Foundation, basically all the donors that came on board to assist us privately and managed to get 90% of the building erected and functional. It's been a journey, a success that we got the school running, although we don't have our foundation phase, so we had to utilise our specialist rooms like the art and science block to accommodate those classes."