Tongaat Hulett liquidation 'could cripple' R19bn sugar economy

The sugar giant’s business rescuers last week announced plans to approach the courts, saying the rescue deal they had been working on had collapsed.





The department says that with KZN at the heart of the country's sugar industry, the move is very concerning.





MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Musa Zondi says local production contributes nearly R19 billion to the national economy, with the sector generating around R24 billion countrywide.





ALSO READ: SAFDA urges calm amid Tongaat Hulett’s imminent provisional liquidation





" The sugar industry is deeply embedded in our rural economy, and any instability affects thousands of livelihoods. While the matter is before the court, our focus remains on economic stability, protecting workers and supporting growers."





Sugarcane growers on KZN's north coast have described the looming liquidation as their worst nightmare.





Farmers are still owed about 10% of their seasonal income and fear they may never receive it if the liquidation process goes ahead.





ALSO READ: Zulu Royal alarmed over Tongaat Hulett liquidation, urges farmer protection





" What remains with the mill in this case now is that retention portion - should the milling company go into liquidation, it's uncertain whether or not we will actually get paid that 10%,” says Pratish Sharma, one of the affected commercial farmers.





“As much as you may say, it's only 10%, you've got to bear in mind that reducing sugarcane is low low-margin business, so that 10% represents the profit."