Tongaat Hulett business rescuers head to court to apply for provisional liquidation

They say the rescue deal they have been working on has collapsed.

The Business Rescue Practitioners of Tongaat Hulett say they have exhausted all options in their bid to save the business.

The company entered business rescue in October 2022 following serious accounting scandals under its former management.

Since then, rescue practitioners have tried to stabilise the company with support from the Industrial Development Corporation.

A rescue plan approved in 2024 would have seen the Vision Group, led by billionaire Robert Gumede, take over Tongaat’s assets after shareholders rejected a debt-to-equity swap.

The plan depended on refinancing R2.3 billion owed to the IDC, setting aside R517 million for the sugar industry body, and paying R75 million to creditors.

The BRPs say Vision Group put forward new funding demands, further delaying the process and deepening Tongaat’s cash crisis.

The deal expired this past Saturday, collapsing the rescue plan.

It adds that if the court grants provisional liquidation, a liquidator will take control of the company and begin winding it down to pay creditors.

The company says operations in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana are not affected and continue to trade.