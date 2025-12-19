Tongaat hospital bomb threat pauses operations
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Investigations are underway to uncover an anonymous caller who reported an alleged bomb threat at a north Durban hospital on Thursday.
Operations at the Mediclinic Victoria Hospital in Tongaat came to a temporary halt after a man called the facility claiming he'd left a bomb in the ICU.
"Police received reports from the hospital that a man who refused to identify himself called in and informed the hospital that he left two parcels at the hospital, one at [the] surgical ward and the other at ICU and that the parcels were bombs," says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.
In a statement, Mediclinic Southern Africa says the hospital’s disaster management protocols were activated once police were alerted of the incident.
It says no evacuation was required.
"After a thorough search, a small parcel containing medication was found and no other suspicious item was detected. The hospital was thereafter declared safe and services were restored," added Netshiunda.
