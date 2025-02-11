Toll fees to increase in March

The road agency's announced an increase of 4.8% percent at all its plazas.





The adjustments were gazetted last week.





Motorists driving light vehicles like cars, minibuses and motorbikes will pay 50 cents more at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, taking the amount to R16 from the 1st of March





Medium heavy vehicles like busses, will be charged R29 more at Mariannhill, while the fee for large heavy trucks will also increase by R1.00.





Extra-large heavy vehicles in Class 4 will be paying an extra cost R2 to get in and out of Durban.





At the oThongathi Toll Plaza, light cars are currently paying R14.50.





This will go up to R15.00 next month.





SANRAL says the 2025 tariff hike is significantly lower than the 6.25% increase last year.





The road agency says the funds go a long way in maintaining the country's road network.