Toddler drowns in Umbilo swimming pool

ALS Paramedics say they were called to a home on Wednesday morning.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find relatives and community members performing resuscitation efforts on a little girl approximately two years of age. Paramedics took over the resuscitation efforts, however after the child showed no improvement and, unfortunately, was declared deceased at the scene," said ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

He added that events leading up to the incidence is unknown, however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.

