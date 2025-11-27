LISTEN: Tips to avoid Black Friday safety pitfalls

Mike Bolhuis says store websites can be mimicked by cyber criminals to gain your banking card details.

“Spray and pray method. Scammers use bots to create thousands of fake short-lived stores to trap rushed shoppers. Shoppers fall for this because of the good-to-be-true offers. How can shoppers quickly tell if a website is safe before buying? Look for the padlock. Real physical addresses and a domain name that isn't misspelt. Look at the spelling, very important to do so.”

Bolhuis, the CEO of Mike Bolhuis Specialised Security Services, advises consumers to plan their shopping carefully to avoid falling victim to fraud and other scams.

And it is not only online that you need to be cautious.

KZN VIP's Gareth Naidoo is warning of possible parking lot crimes during Friday's shopping spree.

“Whilst Black Friday attracts large crowds to shopping centres, it's important to note that increased activity can also create opportunities for certain types of crimes.

“KZN VIP’s reports together with SAPS indicate the parking lot incidents such as theft of motor vehicles, theft from motor vehicles, remote jamming and opportunistic robberies, are more common during peak shopping periods, and in some cases, criminals have targeted shoppers as they return to their cars and follow them home after making large purchases.

“Although isolated kidnapping cases linked to mall activity have been reported in the past, there is no evidence of a widespread surge specifically tied to Black Friday. Nevertheless, authorities encourage the public to remain vigilant and ensure vehicles are securely locked.”

“Avoid displaying valuables and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to your service provider or the police.”