Tight security as world leaders arrive for G20 Summit
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
There's tight security and a hard lockdown underway at the Nasrec Expo Centre where world leaders have begun arriving for the G20 leaders Summit.
Heads of state and diplomats from 42 countries are currently heading into the venue for the first summit on African soil.
About two hours ago, police instituted a hard lockdown around the Nasrec precinct restricting all movement in and out of the venue until 10am.
Delegates are being escorted through an entrance hall, beautifully adorned with flowers and the flags of all G 20 member states before walking the red carpet where they're received by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Among the early arrivals this morning, our World Health Organization, director General Tedros Ghebreyesus, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and senior officials from the European Union.
Security has been significantly ramped up around 3,500 additional police officers have been deployed to secure the venue and surrounding areas.
Natjoints chairperson Tebello Mosikili told Newswatch that delegates have been assigned strict arrival windows to keep operations running smoothly.
"Around the venue there are hard lockdowns that we have implemented. There are road closures, so we have an accreditation system. Even myself, I can't get here if I don't have accreditation."
"You can only get closer to Nasrec if you are designated and if you are accredited. A bit closer to nasdaq. No accreditation. Don't come closer," said Mosikili.
In about an hour. President Cyril Ramaphosa will open proceedings here. On today's agenda, world leaders will discuss building our economies, the role of trade, financing for development, and the debt burden.
Just after midday, they will then move into bilateral meetings while later on they will hold a discussion on disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions and food systems.
#G20SouthAfrica The eyes of the world are on Johannesburg today, as global leaders meet for the G20 Summit, a historic first on African soil.
In a little over an hour, heads of state and diplomats from some of the world's biggest economies will descend on Nasrec.
