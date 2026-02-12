Tight security in Cape Town amid final preparations for SONA

Police visibility has been stepped up as ministers and political party leaders arrive this morning for media interviews. They'll be sharing their expectations before President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech at 7 pm.

Roadblocks have been set up around the Cape Town City Hall, which has now been turned into the parliamentary precinct. Armed officers are stationed at key entry points, screening all vehicles entering the premises.

As the sun rose over a very windy Mother City, crews were putting the final touches in place before they rolled out the red carpets for this evening’s ceremony.

Government spokesperson William Baloyi told Newswatch that preparations have gone smoothly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, the second State of the Nation Address under the banner of the Government of National Unity, is expected to set the tone for the government’s legislative and policy agenda for the year ahead.

On Wednesday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) emphasised that safety and security are top priorities ahead of the SONA.

NATJOINTS assured the country that the president's speech in Cape Town would proceed smoothly, without any disruptions.