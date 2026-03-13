Thunee stabbing: Chatsworth man dies after months-long battle

A suspect arrested for the attempted murder of a Chatsworth man who was stabbed during a popular card game now faces a murder charge.





Keith Govender, 22, was attacked during a game of Thunee at a pool hall in Silverglen in late January.





He died at R.K. Khan Hospital on Thursday after spending weeks fighting for his life.





Police say an argument broke out after Govender declared he had won the game, and the 46-year-old suspect allegedly contested the result.





" Bayview police initially opened the case of attempted murder on 31 January following an incident in which the victim was allegedly stabbed by a 46-year-old suspect and sustained head injuries," says KZN police spokesperson Paul Magwaza.





Events leading up to the stabbing





His cousin Nicole Boodhun told Newswatch that Govender had met friends to play Thunee at a pool hall in Silverglen, south of Durban.





"They know the suspect very well; he was considered a friend. So, they were in the middle of a game. Keith declared he had won and the suspect contested.





"There was an exchange of words between them. The friends that were there were trying to break up the fight, none of them were aware that he had a weapon in his hand. As they were trying to break the fight, the suspect pulled out the knife and stabbed Keith twice in the head."





Boodhun says Govender was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery and was put into an induced coma.





Tributes have been pouring in on social media.





Suspect faces new charges





KwaZulu-Natal police say the suspect is out on bail after making several court appearances.





"The suspect was arrested, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate Court and was given bail. He will appear again on 25 March 2025."





