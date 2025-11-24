Three swept away after storm triggers flooding in uMshwathi

Provincial transport authorities say at least three people are reported to have been swept away in heavy rains that caused flooding in uMshwathi Local Municipality on Sunday night.

Some residents are believed to be missing after homes and road infrastructure were severely damaged in the downpour.

The department says it received distress calls from various communities including those in New Hanover and Dalton.

MEC Siboniso Duma says he will be joining teams on Monday morning to carry out assessments.

KZN remains under a weather warning which has been downgraded to a Yellow Level 4 alert.

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail are expected to lash the north-western parts of the province on Monday.

These conditions could lead to flooding and pose a danger to life.

