Three suspects linked to KZN extortion cases to appear in court

They're believed to have extorted money from owners of student residences and from businesses mostly run by foreign nationals.





Police arrested the trio in two separate operations on Friday.





A multi-disciplinary team made its way to a house in the Ntumeni area in Eshowe where they found two security guards.





KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says one of the guards was arrested for having a firearm with the serial number filed off.





Inside the house, police arrested a 42-year-old suspected extortionist. An undisclosed amount of money was found in the house and was seized.





he said three vehicles, also believed to be the proceeds of crime were seized and the Asset Forfeiture Unit has begun the process of preparation preservation orders.





"A simultaneous operation was held in Durban on the same day which led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man."





He was found in possession a licenced firearm and ammunition. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing.



