Three suspected kidnappers killed in Parktown shootout

Police say the men were linked to the June 2025 kidnapping of a Chinese national and had recently attempted to abduct another businessman.

Authorities intercepted their vehicle as they were reportedly en route to commit a robbery, sparking a deadly shootout.

Police have launched further investigations into the kidnapping syndicate believed to be operating in the province.

