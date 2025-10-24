Three suspected kidnappers killed in Parktown shootout
Updated | By Bulletin
Three suspected kidnappers have been shot and killed during a confrontation with Gauteng police in Parktown in Johannesburg.
Police say the men were linked to the June 2025 kidnapping of a Chinese national and had recently attempted to abduct another businessman.
Authorities intercepted their vehicle as they were reportedly en route to commit a robbery, sparking a deadly shootout.
Police have launched further investigations into the kidnapping syndicate believed to be operating in the province.
