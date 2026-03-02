Three senior Health officials in court for R1m fraud

Three senior officials from the National Department of Health have been arrested for alleged fraud and theft.

Dr Malixole Mahlathi, Mr Phineas Phaswa Mamogale, and Dr Sabelo Buthelezi appeared briefly in Pretoria’s Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after they were taken into custody on Monday morning.

The charges relate to over R1 million allegedly paid improperly to a service provider in 2023, in breach of the Public Finance Management Act.

They have all been granted bail of R10 000, and the case was postponed to June.

A fourth suspect, the service provider, has not yet been arrested.

Meanwhile, Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has not yet been fully briefed on the circumstances surrounding the arrests.

The minister will issue a statement once he has received a full report.

