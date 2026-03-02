Three senior Health officials in court for R1m fraud
Updated | By Nomfundo Twala
Three senior officials from the National Department of Health have been arrested for alleged fraud and theft.
Three senior officials from the National Department of Health have been arrested for alleged fraud and theft.
Three senior officials from the National Department of Health have been arrested for alleged fraud and theft.
Dr Malixole Mahlathi, Mr Phineas Phaswa Mamogale, and Dr Sabelo Buthelezi appeared briefly in Pretoria’s Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after they were taken into custody on Monday morning.
The charges relate to over R1 million allegedly paid improperly to a service provider in 2023, in breach of the Public Finance Management Act.
They have all been granted bail of R10 000, and the case was postponed to June.
ALSO READ: Francearrests activists blocking ship over alleged Russia uranium links
A fourth suspect, the service provider, has not yet been arrested.
Meanwhile, Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has not yet been fully briefed on the circumstances surrounding the arrests.
The minister will issue a statement once he has received a full report.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Richards Bay woman shares life in UAE amid unrest
A Richards Bay woman now living in the UAE shared her firsthand account ...Stacey & J Sbu 16 minutes ago
-
Claude AI outage blocks access for thousands worldwide, affecting users in South Africa and beyond
Claude AI went down worldwide on Monday, leaving many users in South Afr...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago