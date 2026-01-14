Three nabbed for Chatsworth youngster’s murder

The 20-year-old victim was gunned down on Monday.

The motive for the attack is not known, and the circumstances around the murder are unclear at this stage.

KZN police say the suspects were traced to two hideouts at the 1104 informal settlement on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they've been linked to other crimes in Chatsworth.

“One of the suspects led the police to where he had hidden the firearm, which was used in the commission of the crime. The firearm was found with eight rounds of ammunition. Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects was also on the wanted list for double murder, which he committed in July 2025, at Crossmoor in Chartsworth.

“During the same operation, police also arrested another suspect who was wanted for a case of attempted murder, in which he allegedly stabbed a 46-year-old man multiple times during a robbery at Shallcross in March 2025.”

The suspects will appear in Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.