Three killed in separate KZN road accidents

A man and a woman have died after a collision between a truck and a car on the R33 in Copesville.





KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services in Maritzburg responded to the incident.





Spokesperson, Craig Botha said emergency services arrived to find the car's wreckage crushed and scattered across the roadway, with debris creating a complex rescue environment that demanded immediate multi-agency coordination.





He said despite the severity of the scene, paramedics successfully stabilized two critically injured patients using advanced life support interventions.





"The critical patients, who sustained multiple traumatic injuries across their bodies, required sophisticated medical intervention including analgesia and advanced airway management procedures."





"The complexity of their injuries demanded the full spectrum of pre-hospital emergency care before transport to hospital for continued medical treatment. Two occupants - one male and one female - succumbed to their injuries before emergency services could reach them."





Meanwhile, in Pinetown, west of Durban, two cars collided head-on on Underwood Road this morning.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson says one of the drivers, a woman in her 40s, was declared dead at the scene.





"Two occupants from the second vehicle had sustained serious injuries and once stabilized on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics they were transported to a nearby Hospital for the further care that they required."





At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.



