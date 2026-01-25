Three killed in separate Chatsworth crashes

In the first incident yesterday afternoon, paramedics say the driver lost control of his car on High Terrace Road in Crossmoor.





The vehicle is said to have left the roadway - smashing into a fence.





ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson says two people inside the car were taken to hospital while a man was declared dead at the scene.





He says there was another crash on Higginson Highway before the Westcliff off ramp last night.





"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos and carnage as they found a single vehicle had somehow lost control and rolled numerous times onto the railway lines.





"Unfortunately both occupants had been ejected and were found meters away from the wreckage."





Paramedics found a male believed to be in his thirties who had sustained multiple fatal injuries and unfortunately there was nothing Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene.









He says the passenger, a woman in her 20s, was transported to hospital with critical injuries. "Unfortunately a short while after arriving at Hospital the patient succumbed to her injuries.





At this stage the events leading up to these crashes is unknown however SAPS were in attendance at both and will be investigating further."





